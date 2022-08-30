Rockingham County Public Schools seeking input on cell phone policy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools announced last week that it would be revisiting it current policy on cell phones.

In an email sent to parents, Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl cited comments from both RCPS faculty and families over the last few years on the quote “negative impact of cell phone use in our educational environment.”

He says in recent years when hardwired and mobile computer labs became difficult to schedule and access, students would be allowed to use their phones for instructional time per the teacher’s discretion.

“Quite a while ago RCPS policy allowed cell phones to be used in the classroom, as kind of this ‘bring your own device’ model, and I think now that Chromebooks are available to every student to do their research and to write their papers that bring your own device policy is not instructionally necessary,” Dr. Scheikl said

According to the 2021-22 RCPS Student and Parent Handbook, students’ personal devices like iPads and cell phones are, ‘prohibited during instructional time unless a teacher directs students to them for an educational task.’ In the handbook, it is also stated that high school students are permitted to use their devices during lunch, between classes, and on the school bus.

In the survey sent via email to parents and faculty last week, three options were listed to choose from as preferences for cell phone usage at school along with an ‘other’ option people can fill out themselves:

Students should have to leave their cell phones at home. Students should be permitted to bring their cell phones to school, but leave it in their bookbags during instructional time. Students should be permitted to have their cell phones out of the book bag during instructional time but should only be permitted to use it with teacher permission.

Dr. Scheikl says the survey is an opportunity to start a conversation and gauge preferences from faculty, parents, and students on the policy.

“Coaches communicate that way, parents communicate that way certainly, students who are driving. There are all kinds of other reasons for them to have their information but there are ways to make that happen where it doesn’t become a distraction during class time,” Dr. Scheikl said.

These kinds of policy revisits are happening across the country, and Dr. Scheikl says he and other RCPS staff have researched other school divisions in the state who have revisited or changed their cell phone policies.

“We want to make sure we have that conversation as well. We didn’t do it over the summer because we wanted to make sure we got community feedback once everyone returns and is in back-to-school mode. So, we will see what the survey results are and we will go from there,” Dr. Scheikl explained.

The survey closes on August 31st. The results of the survey will be discussed by Dr. Scheikl and the rest of the RCPS board in September, which will then determine if a policy change is deemed necessary.

