Shenandoah Valley well-stocked with Monkeypox vaccines

A monkeypox virus and syringe.
A monkeypox virus and syringe.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Many states are working through Monkeypox vaccine distribution and availability issues.

Health leaders at the state and local level say supply is good, and they’re working to make sure everyone who is eligible for a vaccine can get one.

Dr. Laurie Forlano with the Virginia Department of Health said the federal government decides how many vaccines each state gets. From there, the states distribute it.

“That supply is driven by both the case burden in a given area, how many cases of Monkeypox are happening, but also the usage of that vaccine,” Forlano said.

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization to help the vaccine supply go further. Health providers are able to administer the vaccine between the layers of the skin.

“Previously it was just subcutaneous, which was just the more traditional shot that you’re probably more used to. That intradermal administration allows for us to get more doses out of one vial than just the sub cue method,” said Forlano.

Jordi Shelton with the Central Shenandoah Health District said supply is good in the Valley.

“We have access to enough Monkeypox vaccines to meet the current demand in the district,” Shelton said in an email.

A Monkeypox vaccine clinic began in Harrisonburg on Aug. 22. One will open at the Lexington Health Department on Sept. 7. The Staunton-Augusta Health Department will begin offering it on Sept. 12.

