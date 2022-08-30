ShenGo bus system a huge success in first year

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been almost a year since the ShenGo bus system launched in Shenandoah County, and thus far the county’s first-ever public transit system has been a huge success.

The system launched in October and had over 400 riders in its first month, ridership has steadily increased since then.

“Now we’re up to over 1,000 riders a month and that’s not even a year later, so it’s really exceeded our expectations but I just think that the citizens of Shenandoah County were waiting to have some transportation options throughout the county,” said Karen Taylor, ShenGo project manager for the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission.

The regional commission oversees ShenGo and said that feedback from riders has been excellent so far.

“The biggest thing we hear back from our riders is that they feel really secure with all the bus drivers. I think overall it’s dependability on the route, punctuality, and the kindness and respect that our drivers have shown all the riders. That’s the biggest thing that we have heard and we’re so appreciative of our drivers,” said Taylor.

ShenGo has two routes, one for the northern and southern parts of the county. It costs just $1 to ride and anyone under the age of 12 can ride for free. People across the county have used the buses for a variety of reasons.

“Walmart does stick out as the top stop, Food Lion in Strasburg, grocery stores and doctors where people have to get to, but we also have some folks who are older and they don’t want to stay home all day so they’ll just jump on and ride,” said Taylor.

Throughout the first year of ShenGo, no changes have been made to the system but the commission has been monitoring it to determine any tweaks that could be made to improve it heading into year two.

“To see what stops were getting a lot of riders and what stops weren’t getting any riders, so we’re actually in the process of reevaluating certain stops, maybe adding others and dropping ones where there is no one riding ever,” said Taylor.

ShenGo is funded through a demonstration grant that will keep it running through June of 2023, it’s the second grant the program has received.

The regional commission and its other local partners will apply for a different type of grant to receive a mix of federal and state funds to operate the system and keep it running for years to come.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.