Stay mindful and positive throughout September for Healthy Aging Month

As August draws to an end, Healthy Aging Month gets closer.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As August draws to an end, Healthy Aging Month is around the corner.

For many, summer is filled with projects and trips, and that’s often when people realize that they’re feeling their age a little more.

Lifestyle and wellness influencer Kym Douglas has some advice: make sure you’re caught up on any appointments you need.

“You want to make sure that your health and your body is up-to-date. Let’s make sure we’ve got that prioritized. Have you gone to the doctor lately? Have you had your check-ups? What have you missed in the last couple years that we’ve been locked in?” Douglas said.

Also, you can practice intentional self-care, go on a trip and visit friends and family. Douglas said mindset is very important, so don’t think of aging as a bad thing.

“It’s a different chapter. It’s a different time in your life and how great that you’re going to have opportunities to maybe pursue some of the interests that you had to put on hold in order to build your career, raise your family, create your home life, whatever it is,” she said.

There are many perks to aging, Douglas said, and one of those are discounts. Take advantage of senior discounts or programs like AARP when you’re eligible.

