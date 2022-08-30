Virginia Tech working to enhance student experience at football games

Lane Stadium
Lane Stadium(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech says it is making some changes to help enhance the student experience at football games.

The university says students will be directed to a new entry point into Lane Stadium, located on Washington St between the Hahn Hurst Basketball Practice Center and the tennis courts.

All students with tickets will enter Lane Stadium underneath the 35-foot wide orange archway on Washington St. The university says the archway signifies the start of a walk towards the stadium that will include exclusive promotional giveaways, along with bag check and ticket scanning stations.

Callaghan-Sheridan Way will be closed as a crossing point as that street will become a part of the Lane Stadium footprint to improve in-stadium pedestrian traffic between the West stands and the East stands.

Wristbands for the North end zone will still be given outside of Gate 7. A wristband remains required to access the North end zone and are limited on a first-come, first-serve basis. Gates open two hours prior to kickoff.

Students without a wristband will be directed to the East stands. The footprint of the student section in the East stands has also been extended by one section to allow for more physical space and more student seating.

Additionally, in partnership with the University, there will be a new pregame experience available to students inside Hokie Village. Open three hours and a half hours before kickoff, the student tailgate will offer tailgate games, live music and more.

For more information on the changes, click here.

