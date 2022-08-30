VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Albemarle Co.

Aug. 30, 2022
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Albemarle County late Monday, August 29.

According to authorities, a U.S. Marshals task force stopped 60-year-old Andrew T. Ainsworth, a wanted fugitive, in the area of Fontaine Avenue and Route 250 before 10 p.m. That task force included a member of the Albemarle Co. Police Department.

Police say Ainsworth fired a gun from inside a Toyota pickup, and three members of the task force shot back.

NBC29 obtained a recording of what went out over the radio scanner: “He’s not compliant. He’s not compliant. We are on the ramp of Fontaine Ave… Shots fired. Shots fired. Shots fired. Suspect down.”

Ainsworth died at the scene. His remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy and examination.

“Task force officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle, the fugitive fled from law enforcement and crashed their vehicle a short distance away. Immediately after the crash, task force officers ordered the fugitive to exit their vehicle and surrender, at which point the suspect pulled a firearm exchanged fire with officers,” Colonel Sean Reeves said Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The ACPD officer with the task force is now on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is being conducted by VSP.

It is too early in the investigation for authorities to determine who fired the fatal shot.

“It is tragic that the offender, ultimately, lost their life. However, I remain grateful that no officers were killed or injured during the shooting,” Reeves said.

The colonel did not take any questions from the media.

