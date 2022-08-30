W.Va. lawmakers split on upcoming ballot amendment

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia voters will soon decide whether to give state lawmakers the power to eliminate some personal property taxes. Amendment 2 on the upcoming Nov. ballot will grant that authority if passed by voters.

Lawmakers said they expect the amendment to pass, but some along with many county representatives worry the passage could result in a loss of funding at the local level.

“West Virginia has lost a lot of business just because of this tax. And that’s been identified not only by Republican administrations but also by Democrat administrations,” said Sen. Jack Woodrum (R - Summers County.)

“I agree, they’re not the best taxes in the world, they’re not the most business friendly. But at the end of the day you’ve got to be able to fund your schools, you’ve got to fund your police and what’s your plan otherwise,” said Sen. Stephen Baldwin (D - Greenbrier County.)

Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer voiced his concerns, and noted he expects the amendment to be passed by voters.

“I trust the voters in all ways but i don’t trust the way this particular amendment was put together. First of all, I don’t think that it’s completely solidified now, what are the components of the thing,” said Archer.

While Archer is not alone in voicing issues, it appeared some form of change is on the horizon as of Tuesday.

“We’re listening to concerns and things that are brought us from the commissions, from the assessors …the language is being put together,” said Woodrum.

“I think if the voters give the legislature the authority to do it then something’s going to happen, it’s a matter of what happens,” said Baldwin.

