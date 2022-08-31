Baby Hope celebrates first ‘birthday’, collecting donations for Valley families

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A year ago, Hope Distributed in Harrisonburg began the Baby Hope program. Since then, the Valley organization has helped around 30 babies per month and their families with essentials like diapers, bottles, and clothes.

Leaders with the organization said on the first day of the program staff received 47 requests from families in need.

Over the last year, a team of volunteers has coordinated pickup and delivery services for families.

“It’s great to know that we’re able to help these moms, grandmas, dads, even great aunts be able to have the necessities that they need to raise happy and healthy little ones,” Baby Hope Administrator Ellen Braun said.

Braun says along with the Baby Hope program, she and other staff are glad to provide a type of ‘one-stop-shop’ for everything they need, as there is also a food pantry and clothing closet on site.

To celebrate their first ‘birthday’, Baby Hope is asking for ‘gift’ donations through September 8th.

Braun says diapers for older ages like pull-ups, along with bath items like bubble bath and baby-safe soap are among the items they need the most.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate to Baby Hope or any other Hope Distributed programs, you can find more information here.

