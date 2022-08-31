Bridgewater football opens season Saturday with familiar foe

The Bridgewater College football team is preparing for its season opener Saturday afternoon.
The Bridgewater College football team is preparing for its season opener Saturday afternoon.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is preparing for its season opener Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles are scheduled to visit Gettysburg for a 1 p.m. kickoff. The two teams have played each other in the season opener every year since 2014, with the lone exception coming during the 2021 spring (COVID) season when Bridgewater only played ODAC opponents.

“This actually our last time playing them so our contract will end after this,” said Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn. “It’s been a great game. Really competitive. Outside of last year and even into last year into the fourth quarter. It’s just been a game, that’s what it has come down to. So I think for a week one game both teams that’s what you want. You want to be into the fourth quarter and have to see what your team is made of.”

Bridgewater is looking to build off a 4-6 overall record (1-5 ODAC) in Lemn’s first season at the helm last fall. The Eagles were picked sixth in the ODAC Preseason Poll.

