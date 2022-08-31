Charlottesville seeks to throw out Brackney lawsuit, legal analyst explains

Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney (FILE)
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney (FILE)(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is asking a federal judge to dismiss a $10 million lawsuit filed by former Police Chief RaShall Brackney, according to the Washington Post.

“Whether or not the judge grants the dismissal is to be determined,” AC Reiman, NBC29′s legal analyst, said.

Brackney was the first Black woman to head the Charlottesville Police Department, a place where she says she felt threatened. In June, she filed the lawsuit against the city and 10 people - which includes Mayor Lloyd Snook, interim Police Chief Tito Durrette, and former City Councilor Heather Hill. Brackney claims her contract was wrongfully terminated, and that she allegedly faced discrimination while in the role.

“A complaint is what initiates the case - the plaintiff versus the defendant - and that’s what the complaint does is it starts the clock. It gives you a case number and there’s a specific time frame that you have to respond to the complaint by,” Reiman said.

The city’s response is making national headlines.

“Instead, what Charlottesville has done is say, ‘We want to dismiss this case.’ Meaning, ‘We’re not going to respond to the individual allegations. We’re not going to admit anything, not going to deny anything,’” Reiman said.

Reiman says a motion to dismiss is not granted unless there is factual evidence that the complaint should not have been filed in the first place.

“The judge will have to decide on the merits of the case: Is this something that has a factual basis that can be upheld? And then the judge will make the determination either, yes, RaShall can move forward in her lawsuit because she has the statue and the law on her side and everything has been done in good faith, or the judge will determine there isn’t a basis for this lawsuit, so the defendants can non-suit the case... or have it dismissed,” Reiman said.

Reiman says the turn around time for the judge to make a decision depends on if all parties can reach an agreement on moving forward or throwing the case out.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 11 a.m., VDOT reports I-81 North in Augusta County in the area of mile marker 211 will...
Pennsylvania truck driver summoned after crash closes I-81 in Augusta Co.
A mother in the Valley is opening up about her daughter’s experiences.
“I don’t want another parent to go through what I’ve gone through”: Staunton mom reflects on child’s assault
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two...
Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary
Rockingham County Circuit Court
Man accused of sexually abusing sister in 1970s appears in Rockingham County Circuit Court
Richard Knight, 39, of Staunton, sentenced to 57 months in jail.
Staunton man sentenced to 57 months hitting federal officer

Latest News

ftf week 18
Page County Sheriff's Inmate Garden
Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden produces purpose
Opening Minds Through Art at Valley Program for Aging Services in Harrisonburg
Valley Program for Aging Services helping those with dementia through art
Storage at Baby Hope in Harrisonburg
Baby Hope celebrates first ‘birthday’, collecting donations for Valley families