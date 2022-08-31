Comfortable with lower humidity

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy at times for the afternoon and still warm. A beautiful day and comfortable with highs in the low 80s. Breezy at times.

A pleasant and comfortable evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Clear skies for the evening and overnight and crisp with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and a refreshing start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Lots of sun throughout the day and warm. A beautiful day and very pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and low humidity. A pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 70s under clear skies. A beautiful and clear night, pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Turning partly cloudy. A pleasant and beautiful day. Warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures in the 60s. A slight increase in humidity. Partly sunny and warm for the afternoon with an isolated shower, but most stay dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s and more clouds than sun. Staying mostly cloudy for the day and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s, slightly humid. A few showers and storms in the afternoon but not widespread. A very warm evening with temperatures still in the 80s, and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start and warm with temperatures in the 60s. Staying mostly cloudy for the afternoon and very warm with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers and storms in the afternoon but not widespread. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s and mild overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy for the day and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and a few clouds overnight, comfortable with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

