Harrisonburg likely to delay preschool program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg will likely have to push back the start of its preschool program due to staffing issues. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is looking to hire two teachers for the program.

“It typically starts in mid-September and it runs from 9:30 in the morning until about noon. Right now we’re looking at, at least pushing that back two weeks to where it would start in early October as long as we’re able to bring some staff on board that would run that program,” said Harrisonburg Director of Communications Mike Parks.

The Parks and Rec Department has offered the preschool program since 1995. Typically the program runs from mid-September to mid-May and holds up to 30 students. It has one class for three-year-olds and one for four-year-olds but right now its short-term future is up in the air as the city looks to hire teachers.

“If we don’t bring people on board soon we’ll definitely have to look at possibly pushing this program back or possibly not being able to offer it this year, so if anyone is interested we do encourage you to reach out to us because it does take time,” said Parks.

Parks said that it takes a few weeks after teachers are hired to complete background checks and work with the teachers to establish a curriculum before the program can start. The nature of the part-time positions has also made it a bit more difficult to fill them.

“We know it’s a specialized position and that’s likely why we’re having a difficult time filling those spots this year. It isn’t just anyone. There’s a background check and it involves educating and keeping an eye on people’s children so we need two special people for those positions and hopefully we find them soon,” said Parks.

The city is still running its Afterschool Activities program this year for elementary school-aged children and currently has 65 students signed up. That program runs from mid-September to mid-May.

Anyone interested in one of the positions can learn more here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.