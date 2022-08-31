Man accused of sexually abusing sister in 1970s appears in Rockingham County Circuit Court

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Jetersville, Virginia man appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a plea hearing in a child sex abuse case from decades ago. 65-year-old Leroy Lehman was set to plead guilty to counts of rape and indecent liberties with a child before the hearing was continued to next week.

The incidents allegedly happened back in the 1970s in Mount Crawford when Lehman allegedly sexually abused his younger sister.

“It wasn’t something that just happened once in a while. I’m talking about something that happened a dozen times a week. It was very very serious abuse,” said Alice Lehman, Leroy’s younger sister, and the alleged victim.

Alice Lehman grew up in a Mennonite community in the Mount Crawford area. Throughout the 1970s she said that her older brother Leroy repeatedly raped and touched her inappropriately when she was a young child and he was in his late teens.

“It went on as long as I can remember. I cannot tell you the first time that it happened. I never knew life any other way. It stopped a year or so before Leroy got married which was in 1979,” said Lehman.

Lehman said this type of sexual abuse has happened in her family for generations and that it happens in Mennonite communities far more than people realize.

“Everybody keeps it quiet. The Mennonites don’t want anybody to know it but I know of many, many situations, and the child molesters are still out walking around,” she said. “The image that the Mennonites want everybody to have of them is far from the truth. They have a lot of dark, ugly secrets that they’re hiding underneath their way of dress and religious form.”

Alice first decided to come forward with her story in 2014 and brought it to Leroy’s Mennonite Church. She said that his church in Jetersville excommunicated him but took no other action.

When she brought the accusations to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office afterward she said that bishops in the Pilgrims Mennonite Conference told the investigator that she was a “troublemaker” and “needed to find peace” which lead to the county declining to prosecute the case in 2014.

“The Mennonites have failed me so badly. They’ll show support for Leroy, they’ll go to the ends of the earth to protect Leroy but they won’t do a thing for me. What they’ll do is try to shut me up, they don’t want any whistleblowers,” said Alice.

In her search for justice, Alice got connected with Never Stand Alone USA, an organization that supports victims of sexual abuse.

“Often we help throughout the prosecution process and even getting it to the prosecutors. For some reason, a lot of these cases tend to be overlooked or ignored, so we kind of help to get it moving and get it in action,” said Esther Smucker, President of Never Stand Alone USA.

Smucker said that unfortunately, NSA sees many sexual abuse cases that go years without being tried. She said that Alice’s situation is not uncommon.

“It’s never easy for a victim to come forward and if you are born and raised in a conservative community and are still active in that community you get a lot of backlash. Certain parts of the community will go as far as shunning the victim instead of the perpetrator,” she said.

In 2021 Alice and NSA took the case to Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst and resubmitted the information and evidence. Garst decided to prosecute the case in July of 2021. Leroy Lehman was arrested and charged with 10 counts of rape and 10 counts of indecent liberties with a child.

“As soon as we got Marsha’s attention things started to happen. She jumped on it immediately and has been nothing but good through it all. She has put her all into it and has been very apologetic about what happened in 2014,” said Alice Lehman.

Lehman said that the main reason she has come forward is not because of herself but to protect future generations from going through what she went through.

“I don’t want my life to end without making some sort of an effort to try to raise awareness and to make it clear to people like Leroy that you can’t do this and get away with it. I don’t care if you’re Mennonite or what you are,” she said.

At Leroy Lehman’s hearing on Tuesday, there was a plea agreement in place that would have sentenced him to five years in prison and five years of supervised probation. However, the case was continued to September 6, to confirm sentencing guidelines with the Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission.

