Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Port Republic shooting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Grottoes will spend more than a decade in prison for the shooting death of one man last summer. On Wednesday, a Rockingham County Circuit Court judge sentenced 21-year-old Pierce Delawder to 12 years in prison for the killing of 44-year-old William Reeves Jr.

Back in March, Delawder pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I drugs.

The shooting took place on June 27, 2021, in the parking lot of Gayle’s Quickstop in Port Republic. According to investigators and court testimony on Wednesday, the incident began with an argument between Reeves and his wife, and their niece who was Delawder’s girlfriend at the time.

During the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, both Reeves’s widow, Cynthia, and Delawder’s ex-girlfriend, Destiny, testified and offered differing versions of what happened on the day of the shooting.

Both said that the argument began with Cynthia and William Reeves telling Destiny Reeves and Delawder they needed to leave the parking lot. Both said that during their argument, Destiny hit Cynthia through the car’s window at which point William exited the car. This is where their stories differ.

Destiny claimed that William punched her in the face knocking her to the ground and knocking three of her teeth out. She said that William then got on top of her and began hitting her and slamming her head into the ground before Delawder shot him.

Conversely, Cynthia Reeves claimed that her husband never hit Destiny and said that he simply wrapped her up with his arms to attempt to restrain her. She said that her husband never threw Destiny to the ground. She also claimed that Delawder was dancing around cursing and brandishing his firearm before he began firing it.

Photos from investigators did show that Destiny’s teeth were recovered at the scene and photos of her in the hospital showed her with facial injuries including bloody lips and bruises on her face.

After hearing all testimonies and victim impact statements from Cynthia Reeves and her son as well as a statement and apology from Delawder himself the judge sentenced Delawder to 15 years in prison with three years suspended.

The full 15-year sentence would’ve been the maximum sentence Delawder could’ve received per the terms of his plea agreement. Upon his release, Delawder will have to serve five years of supervised probation and have no contact whatsoever with the victim’s family.

