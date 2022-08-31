Roanoke College poll shows most Virginians don’t want Gov. Youngkin in presidential race

By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new poll from Roanoke College shows that Governor Glenn Youngkin’s approval rating is going up, however that does not mean that Virginians approve of the idea of him running the country.

Speculation indicates that Youngkin may run for president in 2024, and the poll found that only 36% of Virginians are in support of him running.

Larry Sabato with the UVA Center for Politics says that Youngkin running would not be a good idea.

“That statistic includes Republicans, he doesn’t even have majority support for running for president among Republicans. If he were running against Donald Trump and a primary in Virginia, he would lose very badly by more than two to one,” Sabato said.

Sabato says Youngkin should just dedicate himself to being governor if he wants constituents to support him. The full poll can be found here.

