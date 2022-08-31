Shenandoah County Fair holds Senior Citizen’s Day

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Fair is back this week. It kicked off on Monday and has been busy with food, rides, livestock shows, and music. On Wednesday, the fair held its Senior Citizen’s Day and the entertainment got kicked up a notch with the return of harness racing.

“On Seniors Day, they really enjoy coming for the harness racing. 65 and older get admission for half price, which was $3 this year. We had a lot of organizations. Triad put on a huge group and had a free speaker in the grandstand, and of course, it kicked off harness racing right after that,” said Shenandoah County Fair General Manager Dawn Burch.

The harness racing at the Shenandoah Downs horse track is always one of the fair’s biggest draws. The races will run through Saturday and will be accompanied by the fair’s Pig Scramble, the largest in the state, on Wednesday night.

This year marks Dawn Burch’s first fair as General Manager after longtime GM Tom Eshelman stepped down last year. Burch said that she is happy with how the fair has gone so far.

“Everybody’s been having a really good time. The weather has been nice and held out for us,” she said.

Burch said that attendance numbers have been solid so far but they are down a little bit from last year because Shenandoah County Public Schools started back up a week earlier than usual this year.

“It’s been busy but it has been a little slower in the evenings with the kids being in school in the county. They have been out of school the last couple of years during fair week,” she said.

Burch said that she is excited for the rest of the week and is hoping for big crowds. She said that she is particularly looking forward to the fair’s Veterans Day on Thursday when veterans will get free admission to the fair.

You can learn more about everything going on at the fair this week here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.