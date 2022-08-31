“Substance use disorder does not discriminate”: honoring Overdose Awareness Day in the Valley

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Drug overdoses continues to be the leading cause of unnatural death in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That’s been the case since 2013.

On Aug. 31, International Overdose Awareness Day, treatment centers and advocacy groups come together to help people learn about an issue that is so pervasive in the Shenandoah Valley. The day is also about removing the stigma from conversations about drug use.

“Substance use disorder does not discriminate,” said Jennifer Brugh, Program Director at BHG Staunton Treatment Center.

Brugh said substance use disorder touches every class, gender and race.

“It can affect across the spectrum: patients in very low-income communities and also people in middle-class, in very high income brackets,” Brugh said.

Drugs like opioids and methamphetamine are especially common in the Shenandoah Valley.

“Substance use disorder can affect everyone, especially opioid use disorder because so often it stems from a patient, person, that was legitimately prescribed an opiate for pain,” she said.

Overdose Awareness Day is a chance to honor those lost to overdoses, but Brugh said it’s more than that, too.

“A lot of times we talk about memorializing, which is also important, but also still being aware that overdoses happen even sometimes multiple times among our population with substance use disorder as well,” Brugh said.

Substance use disorder was added to the Diagnostic Statistical Manual in 1980, classifying it as a disorder alongside things like depression.

“Not only does it not discriminate, but it’s not a moral failing. It’s based biologically. The same way that a mental diagnosis – you know, major depressive disorder, substance use disorder is the same,” she said.

In 2018, 1,486 people died from drug overdose in the Commonwealth. In 2019, 1,627. In 2020, that number rose to 2,309, and in 2021, 2,667. The rate of fatal drug overdoses in 2022 is expected to be below last year’s number but still over 2,600.

“We’re all humans. Just encourage people to express kindness and compassion towards people,” Brugh said. “Rather than looking at this person like, ‘Oh, they’re just a junkie’ or some other terrible term that some people use, just looking at them as a human.”

At Staunton Treatment Center, it’s important to acknowledge what International Overdose Awareness Day means.

“We have posted inside here some recovery stories from people of all walks of life. We also have a memorial wall so that our patients can put a candle and a little message for anybody they may have lost or if anybody has experienced an overdose in their own life, maybe for themselves,” Brugh said.

There are many options for people seeking treatment.

BHG Staunton Treatment Center, Mid Atlantic Recovery Center and the Valley Community Services Board all offer medication assisted treatment for opioid use disorder.

Valley Community Services Board also has an outpatient option. Strength in Peers in Harrisonburg also options harm reduction options, like needle exchanges, Narcan and HIV or Hepatitis C testing.

If you don’t know where to turn for help, you can call SAMHSA’s National Hotline at 1-800-662-4357 for confidential free help.

