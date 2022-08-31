TSA confiscates meat cleaver, saw blade from passenger’s carry-on bag

The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver among other objects at a security...
The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver among other objects at a security checkpoint.(twitter/TSA_GreatLakes)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Transportation Security Administration shared pictures of a few scary-looking items they confiscated from a passenger’s carry-on bag.

The TSA in the Great Lakes region posted the pictures on Twitter on Aug. 30.

The items they confiscated at a checkpoint in O’Hare National Airport in Chicago included a meat cleaver and a saw blade. The items were among other tools the passenger removed from their bag and placed into a bin to be checked by security.

The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver and a saw blade from a passenger's...
The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver and a saw blade from a passenger's carry-on bag.(twitter/TSA_GreatLakes)

The TSA said in the tweet that sharp objects are not allowed to be carried onto flights and should be wrapped and packaged safely in a passenger’s checked baggage.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 11 a.m., VDOT reports I-81 North in Augusta County in the area of mile marker 211 will...
Pennsylvania truck driver summoned after crash closes I-81 in Augusta Co.
A mother in the Valley is opening up about her daughter’s experiences.
“I don’t want another parent to go through what I’ve gone through”: Staunton mom reflects on child’s assault
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two...
Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary
Rockingham County Circuit Court
Man accused of sexually abusing sister in 1970s appears in Rockingham County Circuit Court
Richard Knight, 39, of Staunton, sentenced to 57 months in jail.
Staunton man sentenced to 57 months hitting federal officer

Latest News

The Shenandoah County Fair kicked off on Monday and has been busy with food, rides, livestock...
Shenandoah County Fair holds Senior Citizen’s Day
21-year-old Pierce Delawder
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Port Republic shooting
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Injured Officer Seara Burton to be removed from life support, department says
Shenandoah County Fair holds Senior Citizen’s Day
Shenandoah County Fair holds Senior Citizen’s Day
Two businesses donate 200+ backpacks and food to Valley Mission
Two businesses donate 200+ backpacks and food to Valley Mission