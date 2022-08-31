Two businesses donate 200+ backpacks and food to Valley Mission

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Coca-Cola Consolidated and Kroger Mid-Atlantic teamed up Wednesday, Aug. 31 to deliver over 200 backpacks to Valley Mission in Staunton.

The backpacks are filled with non-perishable foods, and the bags can then be refilled, taken to school or work, or used to carry belongings. The bags will be distributed to people who stay at the mission or people who eat meals there.

Leaders with Coca-Cola and Kroger said contributing to projects like this is very important to them.

“Our company purpose says we’re going to honor God in all we do, and this is just one of the many ways that we are able to do that,” said Wayne Tyree, the Engagement Manager with Coca-Cola Consolidated.

“It’s so important that we give back to the communities in which we operate. There are so many families that are facing food insecurity, and we think it’s really important that we help address that,” said James Menees, Corporate Affairs Manager at Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division.

Susan Richardson, Executive Director of Valley Mission, said hunger is an issue in the Shenandoah Valley, and they hope this can help people who need it.

“We really just want to stand in the gap to help people, especially now, when there is a lot of instability in terms of employment and inflation, so we’re just really pleased to partner with local businesses who care. They care about our folks, they care about people in the community who have food insecurities,” said Richardson.

The bags include things like peanut butter, crackers and cereal.

