Valley Program for Aging Services helping those with dementia through art

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After opening the class with a song, Kathy Guisewite, Caregivers Community Network Coordinator with Valley Program for Aging Services instructs participants to put on their aprons.

“This is an arts program designed specifically for people who are living with some type of cognitive concern or dementia, and the goal is to not only have fun creating art together but to build rapport between the volunteer and the artist,” Guisewite said.

Opening Minds Through Art is a program used around the country, and was founded in 2007 at Miami University (Ohio) by Dr. Elizabeth Lokon.

Volunteers, like family members or caregivers, pair up with artists to create abstract pieces during the hour-long sessions.

“We have husband and wife teams participating this go-round as well as a friend who’s participating. The volunteer is just simply a guide, and allows the process to unfold,” Guisewite explained.

Teams like 93-year-old Margaret Horn and her friend of nearly 30 years, Ada, who have spent once a week over the last month making abstract art which she says she has grown to love.

“The being here, the opportunity to be together. And to create and the challenges that are here,” Horn said.

Guisewite says the program also can provide a time for caregivers to relax and have fun.

“Sometimes they come in and I can tell they’ve had a busy morning getting ready to try and come here and you can see shoulders dropping and joy rising,” she explained.

Though the four-week session was only a ‘pilot’ session, Guisewite hopes to continue Opening Minds Through Art and expand the groups to different organizations in the near future.

“Like I say we’re building rapport between the artist and the volunteer and it’s a beautiful experience for everyone who participates,” Guisewite said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.