Art in the Park returns to Staunton for 55th year

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Augusta Art Center is bringing back Art in the Park for its 55th year. The festival has been held in the Queen City for decades, and officials said they are more than excited to bring it back.

“We did have to cancel this event in 2020. In 2021, we took a lot of precautions and social distancing, that kind of thing. Particularly for children, this is a highly anticipated event because the art vendors are a horseshoe around the kids’ activities,” Hunter Hanger with the center explained.

Hanger said SAAC has been working with the Virginia Tourism Cooperation to create one of Staunton’s first love signs, and the kids who attend the festival will help bring it to life.

“With that, we are able to use Virginia is for Lovers Art logo which is super important. The love sign that has been constructed will actually be an interactive kids activity,” Hanger said.

The new LOVE structure will be portable and displayed at other SAAC events.

The Art in the Park Festival will be held during the day from September 3-4 at Gypsy Hill Park. Artists will be coming from all over including Philadelphia and Washington.

For more information visit the SAAC website by clicking here.

