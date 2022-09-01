BRCC and Augusta Health partner to combat nursing shortage with new program

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A new partnership between Augusta Health and Blue Ridge Community College will provide more opportunities for those wanting to pursue a career in nursing, and combat the staffing shortage hitting the Valley.

The Augusta Health Scholars program will provide students financial support for tuition and supplies to pursue their Associate degrees along with a monthly stipend.

Augusta Health’s Chief Nursing Officer said it’s an opportunity to help many of those enrolled in nursing school who are working part-time or full-time on top of classes.

“When I was in nursing school, I also had to choose 25 years ago between working and putting everything I had into nursing school, which is what it takes to graduate. And so many times I had to make a tough decision as well,” CNO for Augusta Health Crystal Farmer said.

The Augusta Scholars Program will support up to 15 participants in its first year who will receive clinical instruction from Augusta Health staff.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.