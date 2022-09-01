Coffee shop employee’s reaction to first paycheck is priceless

A video of an employee from a coffee shop in Massachusetts celebrating his first paycheck has gone viral. (Source: WBZ, BITTY AND BEAU'S, CNN)
By Juli McDonald
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WBZ) – A video of an employee from a coffee shop in Massachusetts celebrating his first paycheck has gone viral, and his reaction is helping to highlight the company’s mission of inclusivity.

This week marks Bitty and Beau’s first anniversary at its location in Melrose, Mass. The coffee shop proudly employs men and women who live with intellectual disabilities.

The drinks are delicious, and the staff is welcoming.

“I get to come in with a smiling face and have a good attitude every single day,” employee Kevin Burke said.

The staff of more than 30 sweet smiles continues to grow.

New hire Joe Sullivan just earned his first paycheck and millions have cheered for him online.

His joyful jumping up and down has captured the attention of more than 3.3 million viewers on social media, leaving the ones who care about him most with a full heart.

“A lot of times I say you might not be able to change the whole world, but we can change our world, right? That’s what he’s doing. One coffee at a time,” Sullivan’s mother, Tonya said.

Bitty and Beau’s mission of inclusion and acceptance is an answered prayer for the families and friends who cherish the bright workers the company employs.

Copyright 2022 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Pierce Delawder
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Port Republic shooting
Rockingham County Circuit Court
Man accused of sexually abusing sister in 1970s appears in Rockingham County Circuit Court
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two...
Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary
As of 11 a.m., VDOT reports I-81 North in Augusta County in the area of mile marker 211 will...
Pennsylvania truck driver summoned after crash closes I-81 in Augusta Co.
Page County Sheriff's Inmate Garden
Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden produces purpose

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
Almost 100% of students at Murphy Deming chose to attend Thursday's session.
Two Valley groups join to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and Dementia
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents probe: Judge appears open to special master
An officer's body camera footage from Jan. 6 shows a rioter at the U.S. Capitol attacking him...
Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to record 10 years for Jan. 6 riot
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi, right, walks...
UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting