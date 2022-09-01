Fall allergy season nears its peak

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fall allergies are in full swing.

Dr. Steven Pence, an allergist from Allergy & Asthma Associates of Virginia in Harrisonburg, said Labor Day weekend is typically when ragweed peaks.

If the weather is dry, warm, and breezy, ragweed has a greater prevalence. If you are very sensitive to ragweed, Pence said antihistamines can help even before you go outside, especially during high exposure to the outdoors. There’s also a pretty simple task to do when coming back inside.

“If you are doing a Labor Day picnic or you are out boating or something like that, when you get in for the evening, even if you’re not dirty, you’ll want to rinse off and change your clothes. That’s a pretty simple mechanical sort of thing but it works pretty well with any patients,” said Pence.

Pence also said ragweed completely goes away by the second frost of the fall or Halloween.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Pierce Delawder
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Port Republic shooting
Rockingham County Circuit Court
Man accused of sexually abusing sister in 1970s appears in Rockingham County Circuit Court
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two...
Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary
As of 11 a.m., VDOT reports I-81 North in Augusta County in the area of mile marker 211 will...
Pennsylvania truck driver summoned after crash closes I-81 in Augusta Co.
Page County Sheriff's Inmate Garden
Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden produces purpose

Latest News

Tony and Kristina Cach live off of U.S. Route 48-Virginia State Route 55 in Shenandoah County....
Shenandoah County family concerned over lack of bus stop for their children
On Thursday Shenandoah County’s Planner held a tour of downtown Strasburg as part of the...
Shenandoah County holds Strasburg tour as part of its Shenandoah 2045 project
Scenes in Louisiana from Hurricane Laura in 2020.
Why has hurricane season been quiet?
JMU Football Opponent Report: Middle Tennesse
JMU Football Opponent Report: Middle Tennessee