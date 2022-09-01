Fall allergy season nears its peak

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fall allergies are in full swing.

Dr. Steven Pence, an allergist from Allergy & Asthma Associates of Virginia in Harrisonburg, said Labor Day weekend is typically when ragweed peaks.

If the weather is dry, warm, and breezy, ragweed has a greater prevalence. If you are very sensitive to ragweed, Pence said antihistamines can help even before you go outside, especially during high exposure to the outdoors. There’s also a pretty simple task to do when coming back inside.

“If you are doing a Labor Day picnic or you are out boating or something like that, when you get in for the evening, even if you’re not dirty, you’ll want to rinse off and change your clothes. That’s a pretty simple mechanical sort of thing but it works pretty well with any patients,” said Pence.

Pence also said ragweed completely goes away by the second frost of the fall or Halloween.

