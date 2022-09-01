Gas prices continue to decline after record high in June

The price of gas at the Sheetz on East Market Street is down to $3.55 a gallon.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The relief at the pump continues. According to AAA, the national average for regular gasoline is now $3.86 a gallon as of Wednesday, down from a record high of $5.01 on June 14.

On a more local scale, the state of Virginia was averaging $3.62 a gallon on Wednesday. Harrisonburg is down to $3.63, Staunton-Waynesboro has dropped to $3.68, and our West Virginia viewing area is now seeing an average gas price of $4.02 per gallon.

Gas prices continue to be on a steady decline, but how could that change?

“Here in the United States, I think the biggest thing people should be watching is we are about to head into the peak of hurricane season. Hurricanes that come into the Gulf of Mexico can really, really impact the fuel, oil, crude oil industry,” said Morgan Dean of AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Dean said as long as there are no interruptions, prices should stay down.

“If we continue to see lower prices for crude oil, and we don’t really see a spike in demand, and we don’t see any global issues that would start to push prices up, and we don’t see any kind of interruptions because of hurricanes and tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico, I think we continue to see prices drop or at least stabilize at this lower level,” said Dean.

One thing that is going in our favor is that we are heading into the fall and typically that means demand continues to drop.

