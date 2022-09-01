Harrisonburg P.D. gearing up for busy weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A busy weekend in Harrisonburg is coming up as not only is it Labor Day weekend, but also, Saturday marks JMU’s first home football game as an FBS team.

Combine that with the first weeks of the college semester, and police will have their hands full. The Harrisonburg Police Department though is not worried.

Lieutenant Charles Grubbs of the Harrisonburg Police Department said they have always had a plan in place for when JMU students return for school. Grubbs said, one of the things they try and do is educate students on any law or ordinance changes.

“We always expect it to be more traffic and more pedestrian traffic especially when there is game day, but we are always prepared for that. We have our traffic units. James Madison always prepares an operational plan for the game and then we have our extra detail units start coming in at 3 pm on Friday and Saturday,” said Grubbs.

Grubbs also said Rockingham County and Virginia State Police are also involved in game days.

