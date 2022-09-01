Harrisonburg P.D. gearing up for busy weekend

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A busy weekend in Harrisonburg is coming up as not only is it Labor Day weekend, but also, Saturday marks JMU’s first home football game as an FBS team.

Combine that with the first weeks of the college semester, and police will have their hands full. The Harrisonburg Police Department though is not worried.

Lieutenant Charles Grubbs of the Harrisonburg Police Department said they have always had a plan in place for when JMU students return for school. Grubbs said, one of the things they try and do is educate students on any law or ordinance changes.

“We always expect it to be more traffic and more pedestrian traffic especially when there is game day, but we are always prepared for that. We have our traffic units. James Madison always prepares an operational plan for the game and then we have our extra detail units start coming in at 3 pm on Friday and Saturday,” said Grubbs.

Grubbs also said Rockingham County and Virginia State Police are also involved in game days.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County Circuit Court
Man accused of sexually abusing sister in 1970s appears in Rockingham County Circuit Court
21-year-old Pierce Delawder
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Port Republic shooting
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two...
Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary
As of 11 a.m., VDOT reports I-81 North in Augusta County in the area of mile marker 211 will...
Pennsylvania truck driver summoned after crash closes I-81 in Augusta Co.
After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors.
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down

Latest News

Overnight Forecast 8-31-2
Overnight Forecast 8-31-22
Futuro Latino Coalition gathers to stop overdoses
Futuro Latino Coalition gathers to stop overdoses
Harrisonburg P.D. gearing up for busy weekend
Harrisonburg P.D. gearing up for busy weekend
Gas prices continue to decline after record high in June
Gas prices continue to decline after record high in June