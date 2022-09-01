HRMPO hosts open house for public input

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization held an open house to gain public input on future transportation projects.

The organization says public involvement is extremely important for planning the projects.

“When we’re talking about transportation projects where there’s a limited amount of funds, we want to make sure that we’re not just funding the projects that have the greatest benefit according to the data but also are the projects that are going to have the greatest benefit on the community,” Director of Transportation Ann Cundy said.

Cundy said many people in Harrisonburg want to see improvements to the Mount Clinton Pike and Chicago Avenue corridors, and to roadways on Dinkle Avenue towards Bridgewater to match the residential growth.

She said all feedback is taken into consideration.

The online survey will remain open until September 16. Then all the collected data will be shared with the organization’s board.

“It will be for them to determine if we change course on that list of projects,” she said. “Not necessarily to add new ones but to possibly remove one or put it on the study list for more evaluation.”

Cundy said the remaining ones will go in priority order based on public feedback, and the local government will move forward with the funding process.

The online survey is available in English, Spanish, and Arabic.

