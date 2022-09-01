JMU Football Opponent Report: Middle Tennessee

James Madison is preparing to host Middle Tennessee in the 2022 season opener Saturday night at...
James Madison is preparing to host Middle Tennessee in the 2022 season opener Saturday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.(Courtesy: Middle Tennessee Athletics)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing to host Middle Tennessee in the 2022 season opener Saturday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. with live coverage airing on ESPN+.

JMU Football Opponent Report - Middle Tennessee

2021 Record: 7-6 Overall (Won Bahamas Bowl, 31-24, over Toledo)

Head Coach: Rick Stockstill (17th Season - 101-98 Overall)

Player to Watch: Jordan Ferguson (Defensive Lineman - 16.5 tackles for loss, 9 sacks in 2021)

Last Meeting: JMU won, 24-22, in 1994 (Only prior meeting between the two programs)

