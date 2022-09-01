HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing to host Middle Tennessee in the 2022 season opener Saturday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. with live coverage airing on ESPN+.

JMU Football Opponent Report - Middle Tennessee

2021 Record: 7-6 Overall (Won Bahamas Bowl, 31-24, over Toledo)

Head Coach: Rick Stockstill (17th Season - 101-98 Overall)

Player to Watch: Jordan Ferguson (Defensive Lineman - 16.5 tackles for loss, 9 sacks in 2021)

Last Meeting: JMU won, 24-22, in 1994 (Only prior meeting between the two programs)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.