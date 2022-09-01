JMU Football Opponent Report: Middle Tennessee
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing to host Middle Tennessee in the 2022 season opener Saturday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. with live coverage airing on ESPN+.
JMU Football Opponent Report - Middle Tennessee
2021 Record: 7-6 Overall (Won Bahamas Bowl, 31-24, over Toledo)
Head Coach: Rick Stockstill (17th Season - 101-98 Overall)
Player to Watch: Jordan Ferguson (Defensive Lineman - 16.5 tackles for loss, 9 sacks in 2021)
Last Meeting: JMU won, 24-22, in 1994 (Only prior meeting between the two programs)
