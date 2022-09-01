PHOTOS: NICU caring 7 sets of twins at once, a new record for the hospital

Caption
By Tony Keith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Staff members at the NICU for a hospital in Colorado have had their hands full due to a record-breaking number of twins being cared for at the same time.

The Children’s Hospital Colorado, located in Colorado Springs, said they have seven sets of twins currently in their care.

A hospital spokesperson said the doctors and nurses at the hospital have “been seeing double recently!” The hospital says it has never cared for this many sets of twins before.

The hospital shared photos with KKTV showing some of the babies and a few parents.

“You might say we’re #twinning,” Leila Roche, the senior communications specialist for the hospital, wrote.

The news was shared with the public on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 11 a.m., VDOT reports I-81 North in Augusta County in the area of mile marker 211 will...
Pennsylvania truck driver summoned after crash closes I-81 in Augusta Co.
A mother in the Valley is opening up about her daughter’s experiences.
“I don’t want another parent to go through what I’ve gone through”: Staunton mom reflects on child’s assault
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two...
Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary
Rockingham County Circuit Court
Man accused of sexually abusing sister in 1970s appears in Rockingham County Circuit Court
Richard Knight, 39, of Staunton, sentenced to 57 months in jail.
Staunton man sentenced to 57 months hitting federal officer

Latest News

Democrat Mary Peltola smiles at supporters after delivering remarks at a fundraiser on Aug. 12,...
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
A flight monitoring map revealed a unique flight path taken on Monday in Washington state.
Point taken: Pilot’s unique flight path appears to create a middle finger
FILE - The 40-year-old Williams has hinted the U.S. Open will be her final tournament. The...
Serena Williams plays 2nd seed Kontaveit in US Open Round 2
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe