Shenandoah County family concerned over lack of bus stop for their children

By Colby Johnson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A family in Shenandoah County is worried for their children’s safety because of a lack of a school bus stop.

The issue is in the Lebanon Church area of the county near Indian Rock Road.

For years, the Cach children have been able to walk through a neighbor’s property to get to a bus stop -- which is a mile away -- but that is no longer an option.

Tony and Kristina Cach live off of U.S. Route 48 & Virginia State Route 55. Their children have no bus stop they can walk to safely after their neighbor closed off a private access road they used to get to their previous stop.

“They have no way to go from here to there, to and from the bus stop. Their only other choice is to walk down the side of the road,” said Tony Cach.

With the path blocked, there is no stop they can walk to safely. The parents have had to drive their children to school and it can be difficult because of their work schedules.

“With gas prices the way they are, it’s kind of tough,” said Tony Cach. “We definitely don’t want them walking without a sidewalk or anything. It’s pretty dangerous,” said Tony Cach.

In addition to the extra fuel expenses, U.S. Route 48-Virginia State Route 55 is a fairly busy road with no sidewalks. The Cach parents do not want their children walking long distances down the road with a 55 mph speed limit to get catch the nearest bus to class.

“I don’t understand why Shenandoah County is not giving us a bus stop. I have to change my schedule to meet my kids’ needs. What if people don’t have transportation? How are they supposed to get their kids to school?” said Kristina Cach.

The couple said they have been in touch with Shenandoah County Public Schools Transportation Department about the problem but so far no solution has been offered.

“Shenandoah County asked and said if you need a bus stop get ahold of transportation and we will grant you guys bus stops. They haven’t granted us anything. Just a headache,” said Kristina Cach.

WHSV spoke briefly with Shenandoah County Public Schools Transportation Department on Thursday. The transportation supervisor said that the department has been in contact with the family and is prioritizing safety as it tries to find a solution.

The Cach family hopes the schools will work with VDOT and add a closer bus stop soon for their children. They believe one could be added at the bottom of Indian Rock Road.

“If VDOT would come in and put gravel through here, there looks like there’s plenty of room to me for a bus to be able to pull slightly off the road,” said Tony Cach.

