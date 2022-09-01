Shenandoah County holds Strasburg tour as part of its Shenandoah 2045 project

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Shenandoah County’s Planner held a tour of downtown Strasburg as part of the county’s Shenandoah 2045 project which aims to map out the vision for the county’s future.

As the county works toward creating its 2045 comprehensive plan which will be in effect from 2025-2045, it’s been holding walking tours of every town in the county.

During the tours, the county gathers community feedback and looks at what works well in each town and looks into what can be improved to help map out plans for the future.

“The tours get us on the ground and in the community,” said Shenandoah County Planner Tyler Hinkle. “Understanding what are the real-life situations and ways that we can look within ourselves in order to better understand how different places in the county and in each town could learn from each other for the future.”

Hinkle and his team have also been attending festivals in the towns and gathering feedback on what people would like to see in the future.

“We came to Mayfest here in Strasburg and we hear a lot of good input. The main thing that we heard from them was that they need another grocery store in town. There were also a lot of concerns about if there is a second school built that they’d want it on this side of the river due to the traffic impacts of the current schools,” said Hinkle.

During the tour on Thursday, Strasburg leaders and members of various organizations walked around the downtown Strasburg area and discussed the town’s strengths and weaknesses including look into what possible needs there may be for the future.

“For Strasburg, I think that from the discussions we’ve had today a lot of the ways that the town can look to the future are sometimes looking within itself and to other towns in the county. So we were just talking about how there’s a lack of grocery stores in the town, so a model for that could be New Market,” said Hinkle.

Hinkle said that there are a lot of commonalities in each of the towns. He said one of the county’s top priorities is making the most valuable land in each of the towns more beneficial to everyone.

“Finding those opportunities areas, working with the residents to find out what the community wants, and then finding a way it can be implemented by both private and public investments,” said Hinkle.

Shenandoah County residents can provide their input on what they’d like to see in the county’s future through an online survey here. The survey will close on September 5. From there, the county will begin writing the first draft of its new comprehensive plan.

Hinkle said that making sure the community is involved in the crafting of the plan is vital and urges all residents to provide their input through the online survey.

“You want to be informed about what your community is planning for the future. You may not think it now but you drive on the roads, your kids go to the schools here, you go to the grocery store here, and in some way or another, this plan impacts your life,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.