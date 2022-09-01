Tropical Update

Below are graphics all relating to the tropics and hurricane season. Graphics are updated automatically through the day.

HURRICANE SEASON

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30. Peak hurricane season is when ocean waters are at their warmest. On land, temperatures fluctuate daily, we warm up during the day in the summer and cool down at night. Water retains heat differently. Water will continue to warm over time, and stores heat longer. This is why when you go to the Atlantic ocean in May as land temperatures heat up, the ocean is still cold. But when you go in early October the ocean is still very warm. That’s because it’s been retaining the summer heat.

Peak hurricane season (WHSV)

POTENTIAL TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT

Any outlined areas marked with an ‘X’ is an area of interest the National Hurricane Center is watching for potential development. Development does not mean landfall. This is updated four times a day.

SEA SURFACE TEMPERAURES

Ocean water temperatures or sea surface temperatures are imperative for the formation of tropical cyclones (tropical storms or hurricanes). Ocean water temperatures must be above 82°F for a tropical system to form.

SEA SURFACE TEMPERATURES COMPARED TO AVERAGE

This is a look at how the current ocean water temperature is compared to average. The more blue, the more cooler than average. The more orange and red, that means warmer than average.

SAHARAN DUST

This is the Saharan dust forecast, dust coming off the west coast of Africa. The yellow is the dust and the more orange and red the thicker the dust plume. More dust into the tropical Atlantic can suppress tropical storms and hurricanes from forming. Sometimes this dust can even move into the south east of the U.S. At times this can lead to brighter colors or more vivid colors for sunrises and sunsets.

List of Tropical Names for 2022

