Tropical Update

Hurricane season
Hurricane season(WHSV)
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Below are graphics all relating to the tropics and hurricane season. Graphics are updated automatically through the day.

HURRICANE SEASON

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30. Peak hurricane season is when ocean waters are at their warmest. On land, temperatures fluctuate daily, we warm up during the day in the summer and cool down at night. Water retains heat differently. Water will continue to warm over time, and stores heat longer. This is why when you go to the Atlantic ocean in May as land temperatures heat up, the ocean is still cold. But when you go in early October the ocean is still very warm. That’s because it’s been retaining the summer heat.

Peak hurricane season
Peak hurricane season(WHSV)

POTENTIAL TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT

Any outlined areas marked with an ‘X’ is an area of interest the National Hurricane Center is watching for potential development. Development does not mean landfall. This is updated four times a day.

SEA SURFACE TEMPERAURES

Ocean water temperatures or sea surface temperatures are imperative for the formation of tropical cyclones (tropical storms or hurricanes). Ocean water temperatures must be above 82°F for a tropical system to form.

SEA SURFACE TEMPERATURES COMPARED TO AVERAGE

This is a look at how the current ocean water temperature is compared to average. The more blue, the more cooler than average. The more orange and red, that means warmer than average.

SAHARAN DUST

This is the Saharan dust forecast, dust coming off the west coast of Africa. The yellow is the dust and the more orange and red the thicker the dust plume. More dust into the tropical Atlantic can suppress tropical storms and hurricanes from forming. Sometimes this dust can even move into the south east of the U.S. At times this can lead to brighter colors or more vivid colors for sunrises and sunsets.

SEA SURFACE TEMPERAURES

Sea Surface Temperatures compared to average.

List of Tropical Names for 2022

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 11 a.m., VDOT reports I-81 North in Augusta County in the area of mile marker 211 will...
Pennsylvania truck driver summoned after crash closes I-81 in Augusta Co.
A mother in the Valley is opening up about her daughter’s experiences.
“I don’t want another parent to go through what I’ve gone through”: Staunton mom reflects on child’s assault
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two...
Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary
Rockingham County Circuit Court
Man accused of sexually abusing sister in 1970s appears in Rockingham County Circuit Court
Richard Knight, 39, of Staunton, sentenced to 57 months in jail.
Staunton man sentenced to 57 months hitting federal officer

Latest News

Roanokers rally against plan to withdraw from Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Youngkin administration to move forward with plan to withdraw from greenhouse gas initiative
The Shenandoah County Fair kicked off on Monday and has been busy with food, rides, livestock...
Shenandoah County Fair holds Senior Citizens Day
21-year-old Pierce Delawder
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Port Republic shooting
Shenandoah County Fair holds Senior Citizen’s Day
Shenandoah County Fair holds Senior Citizen’s Day