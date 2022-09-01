Two people displaced after house fire in Luray

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people in Luray are no longer able to live in their home due to a fire that happened Wednesday night on O’flinn street.

Fire officials said crews were called out to the home around 8:45 p.m. The house is a total loss. The two people who were displaced will be temporarily living with family members.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

