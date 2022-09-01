Valley group hosts vigil for missing three-year-old after almost one year since learning of her disappearance

Photo of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the candlelight vigil in Sept. 2021.
Photo of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the candlelight vigil in Sept. 2021.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - It has been almost one year since the disappearance of a three-year-old girl out of Augusta County became public information.

Khaleesi Cuthriell was reported missing eight months after she was last seen. Investigators have said they believe she’s dead.

A group in Augusta County is honoring the little girl this weekend.

Khaleesi was in the care of Candi Royer and Travis Brown before she went missing. Royer and Brown have been charged with several felonies in connection with her disappearance.

The girl’s story continues to devastate many in the Valley, and there will be a vigil to honor her and the anniversary of the announcement.

“I think in the end, it will help if we show people we’re not going to forget about her and that we keep getting her story out. I think it will press people, you know, if they know anything, for people to tell the truth so that she can be found,” said event organizer, Erin Landes.

On Saturday, the group will also be packing Journey Bags for kids in foster care to donate to Foster Love Ministries. The bags are filled with basic necessities and toys to help kids transition to one home to another.

“I put together eight bags, and I have a couple other ladies who have put bags together as well, but it’s just pretty much a bag full of personal items for the kids to take from home to home with them because a lot of times they don’t have anything,” said Landes.

If you’d like to contribute a bag or some supplies, click here. You don’t have to bring anything to participate in the vigil.

The events will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about Khaleesi Cuthriell, especially when she was in the care of Royer and Brown, you’re asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

