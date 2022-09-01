Why has hurricane season been quiet?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- We are now halfway through the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season and as the peak approaches, it has been oddly quiet with only four named storms so far.

“It looks like there’s a lot of interaction with weather systems in the middle latitudes. It’s sort of bringing some dry air and sort of mixing it down into the tropics. It’s sort of a climate signal we don’t see often,” said Stephanie Zick, an assistant meteorology professor from Virginia Tech.

However, it can change quickly.

“There are a lot of warm waters in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico and so we could see some really intense hurricanes from later this season,” said Zick.

The number of named storms also doesn’t matter when it comes to impact. In 1992, there were only 6 named storms but the first one was Hurricane Andrew. Hurricane Andrew was a Category 5 hurricane that rampaged South Florida. It was the costliest hurricane before Hurricane Katrina and caused 65 fatalities.

It’s also important to not let your guard down even in October and November.

“Honestly, a lot of storms have formed in October and into November. If they form, they tend to form close to land so we just want to keep monitoring that,” Zick said.

This season at least will likely be one that is studied intensely in the future.

“Really people that do tropical climate or seasonal predictions will really invest a lot of time in this,” said Zick.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season ends November 30th.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.