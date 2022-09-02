August 2022 weather stats and how this summer compares

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The start of September might not be the official end of summer but it does bring a close to what we refer to as meteorological summer. It’s much easier keeping seasonal weather records by the full month as opposed to the solstice and equinox.

Our two longest running weather stations in the area are Dale Enterprise (4 miles west of Harrisonburg on Rt. 33) and Staunton. There was quite a difference when you compare the summer temperature to previous records.

For most of the summer, the majority of the area was in at least a minor drought. As of September 1, 2022 there is no drought across the area.

Here is a look at some of the local weather stations, the highest high for August and monthly rainfall.

SEPTEMBER

A look ahead to September. We loose just over an hour of daylight by the end of the month.

The average high also drops about 10 degrees. However we still average at least half of the month with highs at or above 80 degrees. There have been a few early freezes in September before, but the odds are less than 1%.

RECORD HIGH AND LOW

Here are the highest and lowest temperatures recorded in a September. These readings are from Dale Enterprise just west of downtown Harrisonburg. This station has 130 years of weather records and is the oldest, continuous weather station in the state of Virginia.

