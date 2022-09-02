EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Strasburg vs. Broadway

WHSV EndZone - Game of the Week Preview: Strasburg vs. Broadway
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Strasburg and Broadway meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

For Strasburg, Friday night’s contest is the first game of the season after last week’s opener against Skyline was canceled following alleged threatening comments made on social media.

“We are going to be fresh and we are going to have a lot of energy to get out,” said Strasburg head coach Mark Roller. “For our kids it will be a little emotional and physical and excitement.”

Broadway returns home in week two after an impressive road win in week one. The Gobblers defeated Fluvanna County, 28-17, last Friday.

“Super proud of our kids and it’s going to be a testament to see where we’re at this week,” said Broadway head coach Danny Grogg. “It’s gonna be a dogfight this week. It’s gonna be a physical ballgame. Strasburg is gonna be well-coached but (we’re) excited to play in this game.”

The Gobblers and Rams met in Strasburg last season. Strasburg came away with a 25-21 win in a game that came down to the final minute.

“We’re ready,” said Broadway senior QB Ethan Pfamatter. “We want to get that revenge. Last game we didn’t come out on top.”

Kickoff between Strasburg and Broadway is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Broadway High School.

“Excited about this Friday,” said Strasburg junior offensive/defensive lineman Colby Shaw. “Broadway has always been a pretty good team to play against...this week we’re really gonna have to work hard on defense and offense.”

