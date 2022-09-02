Escapism Escape Rooms joins businesses in downtown Harrisonburg

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s all about getting out at just the right time, and it’s attracting people to downtown Harrisonburg.

The Escapism Escape Rooms opened along W. Water Street earlier this summer.

Owners Sam and Suzanne Lambert said it’s a way for friends and families to have fun, as well as team building for co-workers.

The summer was filled with people from the Shenandoah Valley and tourists stopping by, but now it’s ready to welcome local college students to give the escape rooms a try. Escapism ranks the escape room’s difficulty from level 1 to level 5.

The Shot Caller room is level 4 and a level 5 room will be coming soon. Another room will be a level 3 or 4 depending on how puzzle development goes, Sam Lambert said, but it will also be adding a level 2 room for beginners and children.

“A fourth room will come at the end of getting three rooms totally up and running and being able to staff that properly,” Sam Lambert said. “Our goal is to have four fully-functioning rooms by Christmas break and hopefully add a fifth room next year.”

Escapism hopes to have four rooms open by the end of the year. For more information, click here.

