Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance looks forward to fall events after successful summer

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Summer 2022 comes to its unofficial end this weekend and for downtown Harrisonburg, it was a busy season with many events making their first comeback in years.

“It’s felt really good to bring the community back together and to celebrate being in Harrisonburg and to provide something fun for our communities and tourists to do while they’re here,” Andrea Dono, the Executive Director of the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said.

Thousands of people flocked to the Turner Pavilion for the Rocktown Beer and Music Festival in April and the sold-out Downtown Dinner Party brought people together in May. Both events came back from a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Best.Weekend.Ever. featured live music, a sip and stroll, and food trucks in June. Block Party in the ‘Burg welcomed James Madison University students back to the Friendly City at the end of August. Both events were able to happen last summer.

“They come back because they love Harrisonburg and they just need an excuse to come here, so it’s really important for people to maintain their connections with our community,” Dono said. “I think people are just hungry for togetherness and for activities to get back into things.”

Events were reformatted so they are all not at the Turner Pavilion or Court Square, but all around the 40-blocks making up downtown Harrisonburg.

This fall there are still plenty of events and festivals to look forward to:

- Harrisonburg International Festival: Saturday, Sept. 22, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

- Shenandoah Valley Pride: Saturday, Oct. 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

- Skeleton Festival: Saturday, Oct. 15, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

- Harrisonburg Half Marathon: Oct. 15 at 7 a.m.

“It’s just going to be a phenomenal time in downtown Harrisonburg starting this month,” Dono said.

While big events happen several times a season in downtown Harrisonburg, Dono encourages people to check out events that small businesses host frequently and check out First Fridays every month.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Pierce Delawder
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Port Republic shooting
Rockingham County Circuit Court
Man accused of sexually abusing sister in 1970s appears in Rockingham County Circuit Court
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two...
Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary
As of 11 a.m., VDOT reports I-81 North in Augusta County in the area of mile marker 211 will...
Pennsylvania truck driver summoned after crash closes I-81 in Augusta Co.
Page County Sheriff's Inmate Garden
Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden produces purpose

Latest News

The Escapism Escape Rooms opened along W. Water Street earlier this summer.
Escapism Escape Rooms joins businesses in downtown Harrisonburg
Tony and Kristina Cach live off of U.S. Route 48-Virginia State Route 55 in Shenandoah County....
Shenandoah County family concerned over lack of bus stop for their children
On Thursday Shenandoah County’s Planner held a tour of downtown Strasburg as part of the...
Shenandoah County holds Strasburg tour as part of its Shenandoah 2045 project
Dr. Steven Pence of Allergy & Asthma Associates of Virginia said Labor Day is typically the peak
Fall allergy season nears its peak