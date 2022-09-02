JMU’s switch to the Sunbelt expected to boost Harrisonburg economy and tourism

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Jame’s Madison Dukes will make their Sunbelt Conference debut this weekend.

The Sunbelt is comprised of some larger universities than what JMU has faced in the past. As a result, the switch is expected to bring economic benefits to Harrisonburg.

“JMU’s move to the Sunbelt is a big deal for the city and the university,” Harrisonburg’s Assistant Director of Economic Development Peirce Macgill said. “We’ll have more people visiting our city; for our businesses: more hotels booked, more restaurant business, and more grocery store business.”

The impact is already visible within the hotel industry.

”A lot of the games, hotels are already booked. We’re seeing such an uptick in activity,” he said.

City officials estimate a “couple thousand” away-team football fans will flow through Harrisonburg this season. They suspect that football games will recruit new tourists to the Valley.

”We’re just going to be on people’s radar a lot more,” he said. “These are folks who have never been to Harrisonburg before, so they’re excited to see our city and the Valley. I’ll bet they’ll be returning customers for us.”

Macgill mentioned that increased media coverage will also be marketing for the city.

“With this new conference move, all of JMU’s football games will be on ESPN or ESPN streaming networks,” he said. “The exposure we’ll get from that will be great. When the game opens they’ll say ‘Live from Harrisonburg’.”

JMU officials said they are expecting a nearly sold-out crowd for this weekend’s season opener.

