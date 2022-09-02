Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli to open Elkton location in December

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg bagel shop will be expanding just a few miles east into Elkton this winter.

Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli announced on Facebook they will be opening their fourth location at 100 Shenandoah Avenue in December. Owner Angela Dean said she was shocked when the announcement had over 500 shares on social media in just a few days.

“We talked to some people in the area, and there’s definitely want for Elkton. My husband grew up here, and we live in McGaheysville, so it was just kind of like a perfect fit and it fell into place,” Dean said.

Dean took over Mr. J’s from the former owners two years ago and is excited to open her first location. She said the menu will be identical to the three current locations in Harrisonburg, with some slight changes.

“With us being so close to the brewery, we’re going to take that opportunity to do some evening hours and kind of expand the menu a little bit and kind of offer an alternative and a delivery option to the Elkton Brewery,” Dean said.

If you’d like to keep up with construction updates as well as the reveal of the official opening date, Dean said you can do that by visiting the Mr. J’s Facebook page.

