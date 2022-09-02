Turning more humid with some weekend showers

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds for the rest of the afternoon. A pleasant and beautiful day. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Continuing to turn mostly cloudy for the evening and comfortable, temperatures in the 70s. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Patchy fog overnight and more so low clouds over the mountains.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and warm with temperatures in the 60s. An increase in humidity. A few breaks in the clouds at times and warm for the afternoon with a very stray shower, but most stay dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Where the sun breaks out easily into the mid 80s. A few isolated showers into the evening but coverage will be limited and not widespread. More so spotty across the Alleghenies. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s with areas of fog.

SUNDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s and staying rather cloudy. Staying mostly cloudy for the day and warm, humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. If we have more sunshine then highs will be a few degrees warmer. No washout for Sunday. Only a few spotty showers and a storm as a cold front approaches the area. Not everyone will see rain. Cloudy and warm into the evening, likely in the 70s with a few showers and a storm for the night. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Cloudy to start and warm with temperatures in the 60s. Warm and humid with temperatures staying in the 70s. A few showers in the morning but this front is slow moving. The slower it is, the more limited the rain will be in the morning. Then on and off scattered rain showers and a storm for the day. While activity will be widespread, there will be breaks at times. Plan for rain for the day at least scattered in nature. Temperatures will fluctuate with the rain. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the 60s. Rather cloudy for the day and more mild with highs in the low to mid 70s. With the front still nearby, there will be at least spotty showers mainly early in the day. If it does not clear the area and drop south, that means more rain. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with fog.

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures rising into the 60s and more clouds than sun. Mostly cloudy for the day and very warm with highs in the low 80s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy for the day and warm with highs near 80. Temperatures in the 70s for the evening and comfortable overnight with lows around 60.

