Valley author, EMU alum details 40 year media career in new memoir

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Melodie Davis grew up in the Mennonite faith, and since she was a teenager, she says she has always had a passion for writing. So, when she found an opportunity to work for a Christian media organization right out of college, she jumped at the opportunity.

“My main job when I started at Mennonite Media, it was Mennonite Broadcast then, I started as a secretary and one of my professors suggested it because it was a good start,” Davis said.

Davis graduated from Eastern Mennonite University in 1975, and quickly began taking on different roles at Mennonite Media. Over the 43 years with the company, she wrote and co-wrote pieces on topics both internal of the church, and others like the aftermath of suicide.

Davis was also part of the introduction of their first website in 1998 called ‘Third Way’, where those outside of the Mennonite faith could ask questions about the community.

Her new memoir titled, ‘Memoir of an Unimagined Career’, details specific projects Davis has worked on, as well as provides insight into the day-to-day of her career in Christian media.

“I did pause sometimes and ask myself, ‘Oh should I be going back to school? Should I get a master’s degree? Should I pursue other avenues?’, And for me, the answer was no I like this here,” Davis explained.

Davis says she retired in 2018 from MennoMedia from her role as a managing editor. She hopes the words about her journey both in and outside of her career, can inspire those who are currently figuring out their path.

“For younger people or people who are in the midst of their career or just starting even, to be open to the idea of getting a foot in the door someplace and then doing your best work,” Davis said.

Davis has written nine other books on topics like balancing motherhood and career and also received a Distinguished Service Award from EMU.

