Marching Royal Dukes prepare for more eyes this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Dukes’ pride is not in short supply this weekend as JMU prepares for their FBS debut on Saturday, Sept. 3.

It’s not just the football team putting in the work for their first big home game of the season, though. The Marching Royal Dukes is made up for 540 musicians, and they take a lot of pride in their performances.

“I’ve talked to so many people – alumni and current students – and one of the main reasons they come to the football games is the MRDs,” said Kevin Chesney.

Even though they have such a large audience this weekend, they said rehearsal has been business as usual. However, with more eyes comes more nerves.

“There’s definitely like a pressure to perform, especially like being on a bigger stage, being on ESPN+, it’s a huge deal. We’re really excited to kind of show everybody what we’re made of,” said Jacob Tran.

The larger platform, and the added element of live television, creates a duality for many of the musicians.

“It’s exciting and it’s scary at the same time,” said Emma Johnson.

“It’s a little scary because the expectations are so high but it’s also kind of cool, like wow, I feel a little bit famous,” said Ian Graff.

They said all of the added pressure just makes it more fun.

“It’s a long day. It’s very taxing sometimes, but you’ve got 500 plus people here right behind your back, so it’s definitely worth it,” said Chesney.

The four said the biggest change is their schedule, with adjusted game days with the new division.

