Serena Williams loses to Tomljanovic at US Open; could be last match

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia,...
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams lost what is expected to be the last match of her transcendent tennis career Friday night, eliminated from the U.S. Open in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 before an electric crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Unwilling to go quietly, Williams staved off five match points to prolong the three-hours-plus proceedings, as some spectators stood to watch, camera phones at the ready. No one — save, of course, Tomljanovic — wanted this to end.

It did on Tomljanovic’s sixth chance, when Williams netted a shot.

Williams turns 41 this month and recently told the world that she is ready to start “evolving” away from her playing days — she expressed distaste for the word “retirement” — and while she has remained purposely vague about whether this appearance at Flushing Meadows definitely would represent her final tournament, everyone assumes it will be.

If this was, indeed, the last hurrah, she took her fans on a thrill-a-minute throwback ride at the hard-court tournament that was the site of a half-dozen of her 23 Grand Slam championships. The first came in 1999 in New York, when Williams was just 17.

But she faltered against Tomljanovic, a 29-year-old Australian who is ranked 46th. Williams gave away leads in each set, including the last, in which she was up 1-0 before dropping the final six games.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Pierce Delawder
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Port Republic shooting
Luray House Fire
Two people displaced after house fire in Luray
Photo of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the candlelight vigil in Sept. 2021.
Valley group hosts vigil for missing three-year-old after almost one year since learning of her disappearance
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two...
Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary
Rockingham County Circuit Court
Man accused of sexually abusing sister in 1970s appears in Rockingham County Circuit Court

Latest News

The Marching Royal Dukes had one final day of rehearsal on Friday, Sept. 2.
Marching Royal Dukes prepare for more eyes this weekend
U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican officials made the discovery Thursday while...
Border Patrol: 8 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas
Peris Ross, 35, is accused of raping a resident at a Cincinnati-area assisted living facility.
Man accused of sexually assaulting 90-year-old woman at nursing home
In this frame grab from Iranian state television, Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea...
Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions