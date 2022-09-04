Federal, free at home COVID tests have ended, where to find tests in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, the federal government suspended online orders of the free at-home COVID tests.

Dr. Laurie Forlano with the Virginia Department of Health said they were not sure when the test distribution would end, but they did not expect the program to last forever.

However, there are still places to get COVID testing when needed.

Dr. Forlano said they can be bought over the counter now; they are also available at many health care providers’ offices and local health departments.

As many have recently gone back to school, there are programs available to public schools to help distribute COVID testing as well.

“We continue to support some, not all public schools in COVID-19 testing programs, so the school divisions that opt into those programs have access to different types of programs,” Dr. Forlano said. “One of them is the provision of at-home test kits that they can use either for symptomatic teachers and staff or can just send those test kits home with families or staff for example for testing when they need it.”

Dr. Forlano said many third-party insurance companies cover test kits for those that were relying on the free ones.

VDH also supports a program to make distribution within communities easier.

“We also support a program called Stacked which is a partnership with some public libraries. They receive test kits almost like a distribution point for their surrounding communities,” Dr. Forlano said.

For a full list of where to get a COVID test closest to you, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

