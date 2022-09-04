Gameday Coverage: Dukes dazzle in FBS debut with 44-7 win over Middle Tennessee

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison dominated Middle Tennessee in the Dukes’ FBS debut Saturday night.

The Dukes defeated the Blue Raiders, 44-7, in front of 23,074 fans at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU racked up 548 yards of total offense while limiting Middle Tennessee to just 125 yards on 61 plays.

Colorado State transfer quarterback Todd Centeio made his debut as the Dukes’ starter. He tossed a career-high six touchdown passes and rushed for 110 yards. Centeio completed 21-of-33 passes for 287 yards. Kris Thornton hauled in 12 catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns while Reggie Brown caught five passes for 78 yards and two scores.

Extended highlights from @JMUFootball's 44-7 win over Middle Tennessee in the Dukes' FBS debut: https://t.co/tVFgLd6t6l pic.twitter.com/G5zCAL5hEs — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) September 4, 2022

JMU rushed for 261 yards as a team. Percy Agyei-Obese racked up 82 yards on 15 carries.

James Madison was led on defense by Jailin Walker, who had a team-high eight tackles. Taurus Jones racked up seven stops and 2.5 tackles for loss. Jamree Kromah had two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss in his JMU debut after transferring from Rutgers. The Dukes registered 13 tackles for loss as a team.

JMU (1-0 overall) returns to action next Saturday when the Dukes host FCS opponent Norfolk State for a 4 p.m. kickoff.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.