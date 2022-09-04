JMU football fans get ready for first home game of the season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Purple and gold covered James Madison University’s campus as the Dukes get ready for JMU football to make its return to Harrisonburg.

“We love it here, and it feels like we’re kids again when we are here. We have been coming since 1986 so we have been watching JMU play football for a very long time. I met my husband when I was here and it just feels like home to us,” JMU Alumna Lara Crowlay said.

Alongside the many alumni who come from all over to cheer on the dukes, the students are just as ready for kickoff.

Michelle Toner, now a season ticket holder, came down to support her youngest son, Josh Toner.

“A lot of fun. [I] Can’t say enough about the friendliness of the people and everyone is a total fan of the dukes,” Toner said.

“I want to see the Marching Royal Dukes because I love them,” Jill Eckl said.

“Just the excitement that is going to come from being in the Sunbelt and the new conference. It is just the energy, it is going to be amazing,” Crowlay said.

Joining the Sunbelt was not the only celebration going on. After having to cancel their wedding several times because of COVID, these Dukes had a reception before the game in front of...“Friends that became family,” Crowlay said.

“My sister went here, my daughter went here, my brother-in-law went here, so it is family and our friends who did become family,” Eckl said.

