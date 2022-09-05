Anicira hosting ‘Walk for the Animals’ event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One local veterinary office is inviting you and your four-legged friends to help support sick and injured pets.

Ancira Veterinary Center in Harrisonburg is hosting its ‘Walk for the Animals event. Staff say animal lovers and their pets can enjoy free activities like agility courses, live music, and food from local businesses.

The event will be held at Shenandoah Valley Farms in McGayhesville and includes a walk for community members and their pets to participate in.

Any donations made will go to help sick or injured pets in need of veterinary care.

“We really do believe that pets are four-legged family members, and it’s important for us to be able to provide veterinary care for them,” Anicira’s Marketing and Communications Manager Katie Nicholson said.

‘Walk for the Animals’ will take place on September 17th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All pets who attend the event must be leashed.

