Anicira hosting ‘Walk for the Animals’ event

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One local veterinary office is inviting you and your four-legged friends to help support sick and injured pets.

Ancira Veterinary Center in Harrisonburg is hosting its ‘Walk for the Animals event. Staff say animal lovers and their pets can enjoy free activities like agility courses, live music, and food from local businesses.

The event will be held at Shenandoah Valley Farms in McGayhesville and includes a walk for community members and their pets to participate in.

Any donations made will go to help sick or injured pets in need of veterinary care.

“We really do believe that pets are four-legged family members, and it’s important for us to be able to provide veterinary care for them,” Anicira’s Marketing and Communications Manager Katie Nicholson said.

‘Walk for the Animals’ will take place on September 17th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All pets who attend the event must be leashed.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy suffered continuous physical abuse before he died...
2-year-old boy suffered abuse for most of life before final beating, authorities say
Police said two victims died at a hospital.
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia, shooting
Khaleesi Cuthriell
Community members gather in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in honor of Khaleesi Cuthriell
(STOCK)
‘State of Working Virginia’ report released
Jermaine Bass, 30, is charged with first-degree murder, premeditated firearm discharge causing...
Father shoots 2 young children as they slept in bunkbeds, sheriff says

Latest News

An organization in Staunton will open their doors three days a week to drop-in, informal...
ARROW opens up drop-in counseling sessions
Natalie and Ferrari
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home
A valley non-profit is looking to take its services on the road with a hope of helping those...
Nearly 30 Valley organizations coming together for Community Resource Fair
Blue Ridge CASA for Children in Staunton
Community Spotlight: Blue Ridge CASA for Children