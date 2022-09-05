Bridgewater wins season opener against Gettysburg

Bridgewater College football
Bridgewater College football(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Bridgewater College opened its season with a 29-14 win over Gettysburg. Bridgewater has faced Gettsyburg in its season opener every year since 2014 and this game was the final matchup in that series.

This was the second season opener victory for Eagles head coach Scott Lemn, a former first-team All-American for James Madison. After serving as an assistant for the Eagles for 11 years, Lemn took the reins of the program in 2021.

The Bullets dominated the Eagles in rushing and passing yards. Gettysburg held the ball for nearly six more minutes than Bridgewater. However, the Bullets turned the ball over five times while the Eagles had no turnovers.

Bridgewater senior quarterback Malcolm Anderson went 12-of-22 for 109 passing yards and one touchdown. Senior running back Ronald Robinson Jr. rushed for 44 yards while senior wide receiver Viante Tucker recorded 84 yards receiving. On defense, senior Preston Turner led the Eagles with two TFLs for six yards.

The Eagles are back in action next Saturday when they face Southern Virginia at Jopson Athletic Complex.

